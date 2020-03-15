COVID 19: Now, Spain’s Prime Ministers’s wife tests positive.

With Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, testing positive for COVID 19, another eminent political figure’s wife is tested with the same. Spain’s Prime Minister’s wife, Pedro Sanchez, has been tested positive. The news was confimed by the Primi Minister’s office, hours after nationwide lock down.

Both Begona Gomez and her husband were well, and were at their official residence following the new measures introduced by the health authorities, said a government statement.