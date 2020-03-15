DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWS

COVID 19: Now, Spain’s Prime Ministers’s wife tests positive.

Mar 15, 2020, 10:32 am IST
Less than a minute
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his wife Maria Begona Gomez Fernandez leave 10 Downing Street in central London on December 3, 2019, after attending a reception hosted by Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of the NATO alliance summit. - NATO leaders gather Tuesday for a summit to mark the alliance's 70th anniversary but with leaders feuding and name-calling over money and strategy, the mood is far from festive. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP) (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)

With Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, testing positive for COVID 19, another eminent political figure’s wife is tested with the same. Spain’s Prime Minister’s wife, Pedro Sanchez, has been tested positive. The news was confimed by the Primi Minister’s office, hours after nationwide lock down.

Both Begona Gomez and her husband were well, and were at their official residence following the new measures introduced by the health authorities, said a government statement.

