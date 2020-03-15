Kamal Nath calls cabinet meeting

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has called a cabinet meeting here on Sunday, in the wake of state Governor Lalji Tandon’s direction to his government to seek a trust vote in the Assembly on Monday.

The meeting is likely to be begin at 11 am, sources said.

The cabinet is likely to discuss the governor’s letter sent on Saturday night, in which he asked the government to seek a trust vote in the Assembly soon after his (governor’s) address on March 16, they said.

Meanwhile, the Congress MLAs, who were camping in Jaipur, are likely to return to Bhopal by noon, sources added.

On Saturday, the Assembly Speaker had accepted the resignations of six ministers, out of the total 22 rebel Congress legislators. With this, the strength of the House has come down to 222, with the majority mark 112.

The resignations of 16 other rebel legislators, who are in Bengaluru, have not been accepted yet.