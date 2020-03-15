DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Militants detained from Baramullah district

Mar 15, 2020, 01:21 pm IST
Less than a minute

A militant was arrested during a cordon and search operation in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

The militant was identified as Danish Kakroo, resident of Chesti Colony in Baramulla, a police official said.

The operation is still in progress, the official said, adding, further details are awaited.

In a separate incident, police apprehended two persons from Alstop Mirbazar in district Kulgam of South Kashmir.

One of them has been identified as Parveez Ahmad Mantoo, resident of Khudwani Kulgam, while the identity of the other is being ascertained, the official said.

He said police recovered a pistol, three grenades and some cash from them.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close