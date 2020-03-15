No use of resort drama in Rajasthan: More congress MLAs to resign

In a major setback to Congress, more MLAs are getting ready to quit the grand old party before the impending Rajya sabha elections. A report of 4 Gujarat Congress MLAs resigning from the party was later confirmed by the speaker Rajendra Suryaprasad Trivedi. The BJP is expecting the discontent of Congress MLAs to reflect in the floor test of the Rajasthan’s Kamal Nath government to its favor.

Congress party in its efforts to defend itself from the horse-trading which toppled non-BJP governments

across the country has moved its MLAs to a resort in Jaipur. But the 4 MLAs somehow escaped under the radar and are now proceeding to join NDA ranks. KV Kakdiya, Somabhai Patel are included in the list of 4 MLAs who had quit Congress. Later Praveen Marooh also submitted his resignation bringing the total number of resigned Congress MLAs to five.

Now Congress is hatching over its 14 MLAs in the resort in preparation of March 26 elections.