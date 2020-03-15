Pakistan raises Kashmir issue on SAARC teleconference for Covid-19

In the teleconference meeting of SAARC leaders to device measures to control the spread of Covid pandemic Pakistan again raised the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan’s health minister Jafar Mirza drew the attention of SAARC nations on the presence of Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. In view of the state of emergency in the medical and health sector, ‘it is imperative to lift all sanctions’ in the area immediately, he said. Jafar Mirza said the resumption of communications and journeys would make the information available to all, the possibility of dispensing of drugs, the prevention of coronavirus epidemic, and assistance programs being disrupted.

India had declared a $10 million offer to the proposed SAARC Covid fund. Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Afghanistan, and India participated in the video conference held on Sunday.