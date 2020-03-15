PM Narendra Modi offers $10 million for Covid-19 SAARC fund

Addressing SAARC leaders through video conferencing, Indian premier Narendra Modi in a positive note announced a $10 million offer to the proposed Covid-19 SAARC fund. The teleconference sketched the regional strategy to be adopted to face the deadly virus of the NCOV family. The threatening virus Ebola is another member of the same NCOV family.

Modi said ‘prepare, but don’t panic’ is India’s guiding mantra in dealing with the virus outbreak.’ Our region has reported less than 150 coronavirus cases, but we need to remain vigilant’, said PM Modi at SAARC video conference.?”Step-by-step approach helped avoid panic, made special efforts to reach out to vulnerable groups” he added. Indian PM reminded that the country did its best to help neighbors by evacuating stranded civilians from affected areas.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa proposed setting up of SAARC ministerial-level group to deal with issues related to coronavirus. Afghan President, Ashraf Ghani proposed a common framework for telemedicine to combat coronavirus and urged all SAARC countries to keenly monitor the evolving situation.

Pakistan said the Covid-19 outbreak needs collective efforts of the region and irresponsible actions could set matters loose.”We share common regional concerns on COVID-19; while hoping for best, we have to prepare for worst,” said Pakistan PM’s Special Assistant on Health Zafar Mirza. There are 33 Covid-19 affected in Pakistan as of now. India has 108 affected and two lives had been lost for the virus.