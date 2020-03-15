See the thrilling video of a women cop’s fight with a mountain lion to save a man

A video of a women police officer fighting with a mountain lion using her bare hands to save a civilian is just rocking the internet. The video was captured from USA. The incident took place at 2100 block of River Rim Road in Loveland.

The video shows the brave act of Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Deputy. She can be seen fighting with the lion. Officers had gone to the scene when the lion attacked a civilian. And as the cops arrived, the lion jumped on the officer making her fall to the ground.

The video shows the deputy on the ground and the lion jumping on top of her. As its violent nature continued, one of the leading officers shot it.

The deputy who fought the lion suffered some injuries. Following the incident, the mountain lion fled the scene but was fatally shot by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials.