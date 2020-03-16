1554 kilos of ganja seized by DRI

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized around 1554 kilograms of ganja. The illegal narcotic drug was seized by DRI unit in Hyderabad. The ganja worth around Rs 3,10,81,40 in the international market.

The DRI officials after getting a tip off launched an operation and intercepted a truck and a car which was giving the truck a pilot. On inspection, it was found that the vehicle was loaded with empty crates with some bags concealed under the crates emanating strong odour. On questioning, the persons travelling in the truck confessed that the concealed material is Ganja.

Six persons including the drivers of the two vehicles, truck owner, two cultivators and a supplier was arrested. The drugs were seized under the provision of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.