Mystery of March 3 flesh rain still perplexes scientists

It was gloomy on 3 March 1876 when the farmer Allen Crouch and his wife were making soap in their field when all of a sudden it started raining. They were terrified when they found that large chunks of meat came down from the skies soon strewn every was on their farmland. The Crouch’s tasted the chunks of over 5 cm cubes and said it resembled beef. They were apparently fresh when they fell but soon started to spoil and dry.

The phenomenon now known as the Great Kentucky meat shower is still puzzling the scientists all over the world. However the farmers had a simple reason for the rain that it was god-given food for them. The people who ate the god’s food shower varied in opinion to some saying it was Deer meat and some arguing it is the flesh of Sheep. A reputed doctor Allen Mclain Hamilton analyzed the flesh and opinioned it is either the lungs tissue of a horse or a human infant.

The samples collected 144 years ago are still preserved and a settling answer is not derived yet. The Flesh rain remains a perplexing puzzle for the scientific world. Some make-shift scientists, however, claim that the rain was the vomit of a vulture emptying their heavy belly for an easy flight.