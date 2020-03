As a precautionary move to fight the spread of coronavirus, Oman has banned the entry of non-GCC citizens to the country. Only Gulf Arab citizens will be allowed to enter the country from Tuesday.

The government also ordered the suspension of Friday prayers, a ban on social gatherings such as weddings and funerals and the closure of public parks.

It was also decided to apply quarantine on everyone arriving in the Sultanate through all land, sea and air ports.