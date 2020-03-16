Airport terminal in UAE closed

A terminal of the Abu Dhabi International Airport was closed, This was announced by the Abu Dhabi International Airport through their social media handle.

The terminal was closed on Monday to improve the services.

“As part of our continuous efforts to provide exceptional service to our airline partners and passengers, we are announcing the closure of Terminal 2 and migrating all existing flights to Terminal 1 at AUH”, tweeted Abu Dhabi International Airport.