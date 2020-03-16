Bahrain reports first Covid-19 death in Gulf region

The first death from Coronavirus in the Gulf region was reported from Bahrain. The death was announced by Ministry of Health in Bahrain. As per the announcement of Bahrain Health ministry the deceased was a 65-year-old Bahraini woman

The Ministry of Health has announced the death of a 65-year-old female Bahraini national who was suffering from underlying and chronic health problems, and was registered as an active case of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The deceased female had returned from Iran via an indirect flight last month. The individual, upon arrival to Bahrain, was placed in isolation and received extensive 24-hour treatment from a specialized medical team.

The total number of coronavirus cases recorded by Bahraini health authorities to date was 189, 77 of whom have recovered.