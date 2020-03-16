Bengaluru Google techie’s relative charged under epidemic act

An engineer working for Google at Bengaluru was tested positive for Coronavirus. Now his father-in-law is facing legal action for helping his daughter flee the Coronavirus quarantine camp, in close quarters to the Illegal citizen detention Camps at the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The Karnataka government earlier rejected that the woman is under observation. It is being alleged that the father-in-law of the techie had helped his daughter leave Bengaluru for Agra. According to the techie’s family, the woman had never fled quarantine center and was there in Agra when her husband was tested positive for COVID-19, on March 12.

However, in the FIR, it has been noted that the woman’s medical samples were collected on March 12, soon after her husband was tested positive for coronavirus. Her sample was found to be ‘highly suspicious,’ and so the medical team had reached her father’s residence a day later, on March 13 as well. The Agra police have now filed a case under Sections 269 (act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and Section 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).