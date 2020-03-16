Coronavirus Challenge : Video of girl licking toilet seat goes viral ; Watch Here

Video of a girl licking a toilet seat onto popular social media platform TikTok .Influencer Ava Louise, 22, shared the video on TikTok, where she licked a toilet seat and uploaded it with the caption, coronavirus challenge.

When she was done, Ava threw up two V signs for the camera and posed with a cheeky pout for her followers.

The video, which appeared to have been filmed in a plane toilet, has now been seen more than two million times since it was first uploaded on Saturday.But, the blonde’s ludicrous antics were universally met by horrified responses online.

Coronavirus aka COVID-19 outbreak has caused over 169,605 total worldwide cases and with a death toll of 6,518 as of March 16 morning. And it is pure insanity seeing something like this show up on people’s timeline, moreover packaged as a challenge like there is some bravery to show off there. In the video, the girl unapologetically places the camera and licks off the toilet seat and then goes ahead to show the peace sign. It is being said that it has been shot it a flight and the background does give the same impression too.