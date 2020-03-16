Coronavirus: Kuwait issued advisory for expats

An advisory was issued for all expats living in Kuwait. The advisory was issued by Ministry of Health. The Ministry has urged all expats who have recently arrived from travel to comply with its new advisory.

All expatriates who have arrived from travel from March 1, 2020 onward are requested to visit the ministry’s new headquarters to follow up on the precautionary measures being undertaken against Covid-19.

Expats must bring their civil IDs and passports and attendance is compulsory under penalty of law.