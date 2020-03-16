Coronavirus: UAE announces important decision

UAE government has suspended prayers in all religious places of worship in the country temporarily. As per the new announcement, prayers in mosques, churches and other places of worship are suspended for four weeks starting from 9 pm Monday. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments has made the announcement. The decision was taken as a precautionary and preventive measures to fight the spread of coronavirus.

“The decision spans all places of worship.”

Only the unified Azan (call for prayer), shall be turned on, while the mosques doors shall remain closed, they said.

“The words “Pray home” shall be repeated twice after the end of the Azan.”

“Iqama (standing for praying) shall not be voiced in the loudspeakers.”

As for the five daily prayers, everyone is urged to pray home, they underlined.

“All the toilets and ablution tabs shall be closed down”, read the statement released on social media.