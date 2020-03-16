Covid-19 Medical Test : Dubai Health Authority issues guidelines for patients

Dubai has issued specific instructions about when to seek medical help and opt for an appointment at any of the public hospitals and Primary Health Centres. A indidivual can now book a Covid-19 test at designated centres provided he or she meets certain basic criteria for the test.

Documents require for test :

Bring all the important identity documents with you such as:

Passport copy

UAE visa copy

Original Emirates ID

Tenancy contract with latest DEWA bill

Recent Passport photograph

Medical Insurance or family book ( for nationals)

Test

This procedure has several steps and some nominal payments are required.

Member registration with payment of Dh112

Initial assessment for vital parameters such as blood pressure, temperature and so on will be carried out

Self declaration form with travel history and mention of places you have visited in the last 14 days has to be mentioned

Swab Test of the throat will be taken

The results will be revealed within 24 hours and until then the patient will be in isolation