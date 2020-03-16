Covid-19 Medical Test : Dubai Health Authority issues guidelines for patients

Dubai has issued specific instructions about when to seek medical help and opt for an appointment at any of the public hospitals and Primary Health Centres. A indidivual can now book a Covid-19 test at designated centres provided he or she meets certain basic criteria for the test.
Documents require for test :
Bring all the important identity documents with you such as:
Passport copy
UAE visa copy
Original Emirates ID
Tenancy contract with latest DEWA bill
Recent Passport photograph
Medical Insurance or family book ( for nationals)
Test
This procedure has several steps and some nominal payments are required.
Member registration with payment of Dh112
Initial assessment for vital parameters such as blood pressure, temperature and so on will be carried out
Self declaration form with travel history and mention of places you have visited in the last 14 days has to be mentioned
Swab Test of the throat will be taken
The results will be revealed within 24 hours and until then the patient will be in isolation
Post Your Comments