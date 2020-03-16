India extended compulsory quarantine for passengers from these countries

The Indian government has announced that the compulsory quarantine for passengers has been extended . The decision was announced as a precautionary measure to fight the spread of coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health has extended its compulsory quarantine for a minimum of 14 days for all passengers coming in from and transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait starting March 18 at the port of first departure.

The union government has issued a strict set of travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus from high-risk areas.

India has also banned the entry of passengers from member countries of the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and the United Kingdom with effect from March 18. These instructions are temporary measures and shall be in force till March 31, and will be reviewed subsequently.