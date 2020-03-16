Jalandhar nun rape case : Set back for Bishop Franco Mulakkal

Kottayam additional sessions court today rejected Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s petition for acquiting him of all charges concerned with raping of a nun in Jalandhar diocese.

The court reprimanding the petition agreed with the prosecutions’ claim that there is enough evidence against the Bishop for the sustenance of the case. The court asked the Bishop to face the court and prove his innocence legally.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned Bishop’s plea to hear the case privately to March 24.