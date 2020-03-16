Redmi Note 7 Pro explodes in Gurgaon,User left unharmed

A Gurgaon man charged his Redmi Note 7 Pro from his home and set out to the office today. But as he reached the office he felt the heat of his phone inside the pocket and took out the phone to see it fuming. He suddenly flipped the phone to a nearby bag when it soon exploded to a ball of fire. In fact, the fire was large enough it cannot be extinguished with the office fire extinguisher.

Vikesh Kumar, the Redmi Note 7 customer posted his grievance on social media, mainly focussing on the ill-experience he got from the service center. Upon inspection of the charred unit Xiaomi sais that the device was physically damaged before.

“The case has been resolved amicably with the customer, ensuring full satisfaction of the consumer. We deeply care for our consumers and are providing all necessary assistance,” Xiaomi said in a statement. Xiaomi in an earlier investigation had collected data that caused the batteries to explode. The company urges to use only the charger bundled with the device and never to service device at unauthorized workshops. Physically damaged units must be inspected at authorized service centers before continued use.