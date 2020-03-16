Tremors felt in parts of UAE after earthquake strikes Iran

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Iran at 2:04am (UAE time) on March 16.Slight tremors were felt in parts of the UAE and no damage was reported, according to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM).

