UAE police stops licensing services at some centers

Sharjah police has informed that ti has decided to stop licensing services at some centers. Sharjah Police have stopped offering services at the Traffic and Licensing Services Centre in Al Ramtha and the driving test centers, including Tasjeel. The decision was taken a preventive measure to fight the spread of Covid-19.

Sharjah police has urged drivers to use smart services through the applications of the Ministry of Interior (MoI) and Sharjah Police.

Lt-Col Khaled Al Ki, director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, said customers can contact the Customer Happiness Centre on 06-5177555 from 7am to 5 pm to inquire about all traffic services.