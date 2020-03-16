Entertainment DHDH Latest NewsDiseases & RemediesNEWSInternationalHealth

‘We love this Corona sanitation dance’ UNICEF video goes viral

Mar 16, 2020, 02:28 pm IST
United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) shared a sanitation dance in their twitter handle which quickly became viral. The shot clip shows a Vietnamese dancer doing a ‘hand-washing dance’ to show how one should wash their hands to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

“We love this handwashing dance from Vietnamese dancer Quang Afng. Washing your hands with soap and water is one of the first steps to protect yourself from #coronavirus,” the UNICEF captioned the video on Twitter.

The song, titled Ghen Co Vy, is a collaboration between musicians Khac Hung, Min and Erik.

