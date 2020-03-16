Wholesale inflation goes down

Data released by the union government showed that the Wholesale inflation has slipped down in the country in the last month. The data was released by the commerce and industry ministry.

As per data the Wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation softened to 2.26% in February.The inflation was lowered because of the cheaper price of fruits, vegetables and food items.

The WPI inflation was at 3.1% in January this year and in the year-ago same period it was at 2.93%. The WPI inflation for food articles for February 2020 came in at 7.79% as against 11.51% in the previous month.

The data also showed that the rate of price rise for onion and potato too came down to 162.30% and 60.73%, respectively as against 293.37% and 87.84% in January 2020. Build up inflation rate in the current financial year so far was 1.92% compared to a build up rate of 2.75% in the year-ago period.