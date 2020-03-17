19-Year-old women boxer raped by coach in train

Delhi police has arrested a boxing coach for allegedly raping a woman boxer aged 19. The accused man is identified as Sandeep Malik who runs a boxing academy.

As per police Sandeep Malik raped the woman boxer on February 27 on the Duronto Express train from Delhi to Kolkata. Malik was accompanying his students who were representing Haryana in a national boxing competition. The rape and molestation continued in Kolkata over four days. The girl was even raped in the room in which she was staying.

The victim a resident of West Delhi, filed a complaint against Malik on March 12. The police have launched an investigation into the case, to find out, if other girls in the academy are also sexually assaulted by Malik.