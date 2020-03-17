24-year-old arrested for raping and impregnating minor girl

Hyderabad police has arrested a 24-year-old man named Hari for raping and impregnating minor girl.

As per the police, Hari made the girl his friend while she was studying for her inter. Then he lured the minor girl aged around 17 years and sexually assaulted her on several occasions. Hari promised to marry her.

A few days ago, the girl complained of stomach pain and her parents took her to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed that she was pregnant. Then the girl told the whole incident to her parents and they approached the police as Hari refuted to marry the girl.