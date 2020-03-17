‘Afraid of ‘ruthless persecution’: Pakistani Hindu pilgrims in India unwilling to return

A group of Hindus from Pakistan who were in India now on a pilgrimage has expressed their unwillingness to return to Pakistan. The 56 Hindu pilgrims has expressed their unwillingness pointing to the religious persecutions and torture that they face in Pakistan.

They want the Government of India to extend their visa limit of a month. Members of the group have said that they want to be given Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.

Members of the group said that they were in ‘no position’ to go back as ‘the Pakistani authorities did not allow us to bring enough money’. They also added that they face ‘ruthless persecution’ in Pakistan and ‘were snatched’ of everything. The members of the group have said that they request the Indian government for shelter and for citizenship.

“Our family members have been killed, daughters snatched away for religious conversion and properties taken over. It is worse than death over there. We have some hope under the new law by the Indian government” said a member of the group.