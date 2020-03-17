Aged Bollywood thespian self quarantines fearing Corona

The living godfather of Bollywood Dileep Kumar said he has chosen to self-quarantine himself in the wake of fast-spreading pandemic Covid-19. The ailing thespian still good at his 97, said he will completely rest at isolation room till the coronavirus dies of itself. Dileep Kumar has a twitter handle that is used by his confidante.

Dilip Kumar advised his fans to stay at home and follow the guidelines issued by the medical department. “I appeal to all of you to protect yourself as much as possible inside the house,” Dilip Kumar said in his second tweet.