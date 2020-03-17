Assam model raped in UP

A 25-year-old model from Assam who had come to Kanpur to perform at a function, was allegedly raped by former director of a prominent club in the presence of his five aides, claimed the police.

Four of the accused have been detained, However, the main accused is still on the run.

“The incident took place around 10 p.m. on Sunday night. After that the police raided the scene immediately, but the accused had escaped by then. In the bungalow, in which the incident was carried out, Echo Sports and Creta cars were found standing. Both were confiscated by the police,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar told IANS on Tuesday.

According to the Superintendent of Police, “The 24-year-old victim told the police that she was a model and was also a former Miss Assam. The victim reached Kanpur on March 13 to participate in a ‘Rang Barse Pool Party’ organised at the Jungle Water World in Mandhna and hailed from Assam. It is found that was hired by Saksham Sahu, an event organiser, to perform on March 15. The ticket was booked by a person named Iqbal.”

According to the police, “After the evening of March 15, businessman Amit Agarwal took the victim from the car to the bungalow of builder Samir Aggarwal. This bungalow is located near the commissioner-bungalow of Kanpur, counted among the very safe zones and posh areas. Late on Sunday, a girl was screaming in the bungalow, which created panic among the people living nearby.”