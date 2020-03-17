Big Ticket Abu Dhabi makes important announcement

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has announced that counters at Terminal 2 in Abu Dhabi International Airport will be closed. The announcement was made as the terminal will be closed by Abu Dhabi International Airport to improve its services.

” Participants who regularly buy their tickets at our Terminal 2 counters are encouraged to purchase online at www.bigticket.ae or one of our store counters. The counters in arrivals hall, Abu Dhabi Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 departures as well as Al Ain Airport’s store counters are open for business as usual,” the Big Ticket said in a statement published on its website.

This month’s raffle series 214 has a grand prize of Dh20 million and 3 consolation prizes and will be available for purchase until March 31. The draw for the 20 Million Series 214 is on April 3, 2020.

The car raffle for the BMW series 11 is available for purchase until April 30 and will be drawn on the of May 3,2020.