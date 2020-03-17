Center considering a Kerala favouring move in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic

Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan today ensured visiting MP MK Raghavan that the center will consider free ration for the state of Kerala in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kerala is now in a keenly alert situation with Keralites going through a self-imposed social restriction phase to curb the pandemic.’ The social isolation and frustration of the people with societal responsibility had to be addressed in a proper way’, the union minister said. Many shops in the state are locked down and the distribution of increased ration dividends will provide relief to the people of the state. The trade and business sector of the state is badly affected in the state which is already battered with two consecutive floods.

Kerala population with a high percentage of NRIs has the second most infection rate in the country next to Maharashtra.270 are quarantined and 1274 are under observation in the state as of now.24 people are tested positive for the virus and are receiving expert symptomatic treatment.

MK Raghavan MP in his plea to Minister for food requested mobile ration shops to facilitate distribution in the changed situations of the state. He also asked for a separate quota for mobile ration distribution. Minister Ram Vilas Paswan responded that the nominal need of the state will be considered.