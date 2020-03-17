Coronavirus : ‘Game of Thrones’ actor tests positive for COVID19

“Game of Thrones” actor Kristofer Hivju announced Monday that he had tested positive for coronavirus and would self-quarantine.

In an Instagram post alongside his wife, Hivju said that his symptoms were mild but explained that he would remain at home with his family to avoid spreading the disease. It was unclear from the post whether his wife, producer and director Gry Molvær Hivju, had also tested positive for the virus.

“Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold,” Hivju wrote.

“There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading,” he added.