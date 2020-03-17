Latest NewsGulf

Coronavirus: UAE shares an important message to it’s citizens abroad

Mar 17, 2020, 08:15 am IST
Less than a minute

United Arab Emirates called on its citizens abroad to return to their home country due to travel difficulties in light of the spread of the coronavirus and the travel restrictions the government put in place to contain the outbreak.

The ministry also asked Emirati students and sick citizens abroad to coordinate with the UAE’s embassy in the country of residence.

The UAE’s latest travel restrictions including the suspension of issuing all entry visas have come into effect as of Tuesday 00:00 (GMT+4).

The ministry said that Emiratis abroad should register using the ‘Tawajodi’ service through the ministry’s website www.mofaic.go.ae that ease the communication during emergencies.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close