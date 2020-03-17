COVID 19 : UAE suspends prayers at mosques, other places of worship

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended prayers at mosques and all other places of worship across the country for four weeks.

According to report, the National Emergency of Crisis and Disasters Management Authority and the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Awqaf temporarily suspended prayers at mosques and places of worship in the country as of 9pm Monday for four weeks as a precautionary measure amid global COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision to suspend prayers in mosques, chapels, places of worship and their facilities will be reviewed after four weeks from now.

The decision is part of the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the UAE against coronavirus, COVID- 19, and based on the instructions of the Ministry of Health Prevention and the Fatwa of the Emirates Fatwa Council in coordination with the federal and local religious and health authorities.

The UAE’s concerned authorities called on citizens, residents and visitors to comply with this announcement, which is in the interest of the people.