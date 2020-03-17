Covid-19 updates: Pakistan confirms first coronavirus death

Pakistan has confirmed first coronavirus death in the country. The news of death of a patient infected with coronavirus was announced on Tuesday by Ministry of National Health Services. The death is reported from Lahore in Punjab province.

As per the statement of the ministry a patient who was under treatment for coronavirus was reportedly died. The patient had recently returned from Iran.

The total confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection in Pakistan has rised to 194.On Monday alone around 140 cases were reported.

Most number of cases were reported in the Sindh province. Till now around 155 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection was reported from Sindh. Sukkar, a small city in Sindh, has recorded most number 119 cases. All of them have come back after visiting Iran using the land route through Taftan border. Five new cases of the novel coronavirus emerged in Sindh on Tuesday.