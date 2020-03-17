Flydubai cancels, reroutes flights

The Dubai based airline company Flydubai has on Tuesday announced major changes in its services. The airline has announced that may flights services to around 19 countrues were cancelled or rerouted. This decision was taken as a preventive measure to contain the Coid-19.

Here’s the detailed list:

India: Flydubai flights to and from India will be cancelled between 17 and 31 March.

Saudi Arabia: Flights to and from Saudi Arabia have been cancelled until 31 March.

Iran:Flights to the Iranian cities of Esfahan, Lar, Mashhad, Shiraz and Tehran have been temporarily suspended .

Bahrain: Flydubai flights to and from Bahrain have been cancelled until 31 March.

Kuwait: Flydubai flights to and from Kuwait will be cancelled between 14 and 19 March.

Italy: Flydubai flights to and from Catania have been cancelled from 15 March to 20 May. flydubai flights to and from Naples have been cancelled from 14 March to 21 May.

Slovakia: Flydubai flights from and to Bratislava have been cancelled between 13 and 27 March.

Poland: Flights from and to Krakow have been cancelled between 15 and 28 March.

South Sudan: Flydubai flights from and to Juba have been temporarily suspended from 14 March.

Pakistan: Flydubai flights were rerouted

Djibouti: Flydubai flights from and to Djibouti have been suspended from 18 March.

Jordan:Flights from and to Amman have been suspended from 17 March.

Iraq: Flights from and to Iraq have been suspended from 17 March.

Lebanon: Flights from and to Beirut have been suspended from 17 March.

Turkey: Flydubai flights from and to Istanbul have been suspended from 17 March.

Azerbaijan: Flydubai flights from and to Baku have been suspended from 18 March.

Ukraine: Flydubai flights from and to Ukraine have been suspended from 17 March.

Egypt: Flydubai flights to and from Alexandria will be cancelled between 19 and 31 March.

Sudan: Flydubai flights from and to Sudan have been suspended from 17 March.