Former chief justice nominated to Rajya Sabha by president

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was nominated for Rajya Sabha, the upper house of parliament, today by President Ram Nath Kovind. The President’s move is unprecedented – no Chief Justice has been nominated to the Upper House, usually dominated by celebrities and artistes, by the head of the state. And few members of the judiciary have crossed over to the space of legislature.

A couple of decades ago, former Chief Justice Ranganath Mishra had joined the Congress and became a Member of Parliament. Justice Mishra, who retired in 1991, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 1998 and stayed there till 2004.Later, former Chief Justice of India P Sathasivam became a Governor of Kerala appointed by the Narendra Modi government.

Former Justice Baharul Islam was earlier a Rajya Sabha MP before nominated as Judge of the Gauhati High Court. He was appointed as judge of Supreme Court in 1980. He went on to absolve the then Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra in the urban cooperative bank scandal. He resigned as Judge and became Rajya Sabha member again.Justice Gogoi had retired in November last year after presiding over the Supreme Court for around 13 months.