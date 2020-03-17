Here is Katrina’s tip to exercise at home during the corona virus scare

Katrina Kaif, like many others, is taking precautions against the pandemic novel corona virus by not hitting the public gym. The Maharashtra government also reportedly announced the shutting down of gyms recently, among other public spaces like theatres and swimming pools. This is when the actress who’s fitness has hit the industry decided to share her home workouts.

In an Instagram video, the Bharat actor, accompanied by celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, recommended exercising at home for about “20-25 mins”. “You don’t have to stress your body but even a little bit of workout is really good for your immunity and also keeps your endorphins up at a time when there is a lot of fear and anxiety around,” Katrina said in the video.

Here is the video: