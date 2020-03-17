India imposes fresh travel restrictions; Entry passengers from three country banned

As the pandemic coronavirus is spreading across the world, the India government has tightened its precautionary measures. On Tuesday, the union government has imposed new restrictions.

The union government has banned the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, and Malaysia starting immediately. All flights from the three countries will be suspended soon.

Travel of passengers from member countries of the #EuropeanUnion, the #EuropeanFreeTradeAssociation, #Turkey and #UnitedKingdom to #India is prohibited with effect from 18th March 2020. — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 16, 2020

The notification will come into effect from Tuesday at 3 pm . The instruction will be in force till March 31 and reviewed subsequently.

“Travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia to India is prohibited with immediate effect. No flight shall take off from these countries to India after 1500 hours Indian Standard Time (IST). The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure”, said the notification.

#CoronaVirusUpdate:#COVID19 In continuation of the travel advisory issued on 11th March, 2020 and 16th March, 2020, the following additional advisory is issued:https://t.co/TOdC3v64H3#SwasthaBharat#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/tFB3N7SaNJ — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 17, 2020

The passengers coming from middle eastern countries like UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait will have to subject themselves to a compulsory quarantine of minimum 14 days. This too will come into effect from 18 March.