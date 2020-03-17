JNU students vandalized V D Savarkar Marg signboard in JNU, Rename it as Jinnah Marg

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) ‘students’ allegedly defaced the newly put up V D Savarkar Marg signboard on campus and put up a poster calling it ‘Mohammad Ali Jinnah Marg’.

Earleir NU students union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh had called the road in the name of Savarkar as a “shame on JNU’s legacy”.“We can never ever accept apologists and stooges of the British who undermined our secular fabric. Let’s respect those who gave us our constitution”, Aishe Ghosh posted on social media.

We can never ever accept apologists and stooges of the British who undermined our secular fabric. Let's respect those who gave us our constitution. #NoToSavarkar

Left-wing vandals in JNU ‘rename’ Savarkar marg as Jinnah marg. Anyone who says ‘tukde-tukde’ gang is figment of one’s imagination is a liar. JNU left openly calls for balkanisation of India and admires likes of Jinnah for doing it. pic.twitter.com/PSMGf2xWSR — Abhinav Prakash (@Abhina_Prakash) March 17, 2020

The decision to name the road on campus as ‘VD Savarkar Marg’ was taken in November last year.