JNU students vandalized V D Savarkar Marg signboard in JNU, Rename it as Jinnah Marg

Mar 17, 2020, 08:51 pm IST
Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) ‘students’ allegedly defaced the newly put up V D Savarkar Marg signboard on campus and put up a poster calling it ‘Mohammad Ali Jinnah Marg’.

Earleir NU students union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh had called the road in the name of Savarkar as a “shame on JNU’s legacy”.“We can never ever accept apologists and stooges of the British who undermined our secular fabric. Let’s respect those who gave us our constitution”, Aishe Ghosh posted on social media.

We can never ever accept apologists and stooges of the British who undermined our secular fabric. Let's respect those who gave us our constitution. #NoToSavarkar

The decision to name the road on campus as ‘VD Savarkar Marg’ was taken in November last year.

