Lulu group charters flight to help save Malayali Culinary tradition in Kuwait

It is said that Malayali(one who resides in the State of Kerala) will carry his traditions and cuisine even to the moon if given a chance to breathe anywhere in the globe. In the wake of Coronavirus severe restrictions on Flight, cargo has affected the Malayali cuisine in Gulf countries, where millions of varied Indian Ethnicity resides.

Foreseeing a shortage in vegetables, fruits, and consumables of Malayalis, the Lulu group started chartered flight service to Kuwait carrying veggies. Yesterday first chartered flight of Spice Express unloaded 16.5 tonnes of Vegetables and fruits at Kuwait International airport.

Authorities said that the import of veggies in Chartered flight will help curb the soaring prices of veggies in Kuwait.