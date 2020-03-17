Mahila Congress leader wishes Amit Shah to get infected with Coronavirus

A social media post by a women Congress leader has ignited controversy as in the post the Congress leader has wished the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to get infected with Coronavirus.

Reena Mimrot, Rajasthan state Mahila Congress Secretary on Saturday wished that Home Minister Amit Shah be infected with the deadly pandemic Coronavirus. She took her micro blogging website to show her hatred towards the union home minister.

Congress leader vented her frustration out by sharing news that Australian Home Minister was tested positive for the Coronavirus and lamented that the Indian Home Minister was still lagging at getting infected with the coronavirus. The Congress leader indirectly hoped that Home Minister soon be affected with the coronavirus similar to his Australian counterpart.

This is not the first time that Reena Mimrot was caught spreading fake news and hate speech. Earlier in January, she took to Twitter to share an obscene image of Donald Trump’s lookalike groping a woman claiming that he is the US President.