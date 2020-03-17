Now, France announces complete lock down

French President Emmanuel Macron asked people to stay at home to avoid spreading the new coronavirus. Only necessary trips would be allowed and violations would be punished.

Macron’s orders came as France’s national health agency announced 21 more coronavirus deaths and 1,210 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 148.

In the 20-minute video addressing the country, he said the French had to “severely restrict movements for the next 15 days at least” and limit social contacts.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner later said anyone outside would have to provide proof of their reasons for travelling and 100,000 law enforcement officers would be enforcing the measures.

Anyone who does not observe the confinement could be fined 135 euros ($150), Interior Minister added.

In addition, he said the European Union would close all external borders for 30 days from Tuesday to curb the outbreak, though citizens of EU countries would be allowed to return.

And on the domestic front, the second round of municipal elections set for this weekend has been postponed to June 21 after the first round of voting Sunday was marred by record no-shows.

Given the urgency of the crisis, Macron also said he would ask parliament on Thursday to approve a law granting his cabinet the power to govern by decree, “only in areas required to manage this crisis”.