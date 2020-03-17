Omar Abdulla slated to be released soon after 7 months of house arrest

Former CM of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdulla will soon walk the way to his freedom after 7 months of house arrest. The draconian PSA(Public Safety Act) slapped on him is said to be lifted by the Central government very soon. His father Farooq Abdullah who is also a former CM of the erstwhile state was released from political prison a week ago. Omar is now detained in Hari Nivas Palace, a sub-jail dubbed as a palace.

Omar Abdullah, together with many political leaders were detained on August 5 last year when the Centre withdrew special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. An alarm to save the impending fall of democracy was raised by non-BJP parties when the center slapped draconian PSA at the time his preventive detention period was about to end.