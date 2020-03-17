Panj Shirdi Sai Baba temple closes its gates to devotees

Maharashtra: The country is already braced against the Covid-19 pandemic. The highest number of corona cases in the country is reported in Maharashtra. So far, 39 had been tested positive in Maharashtra alone for the dreaded disease which killed 7000 lives worldwide. Authorities have decided to close down the Panj Shirdi temple, which could be heavily infected by visiting devotees. The Shirdi temple is located in the Rahata taluk of Ahmednagar District. It is accessible via the Ahmednagar–Malegaon State Highway No. 10, approximately 83 km from Ahmednagar and 15 km from Kopargaon

It was announced that the temple would be closed from 3 pm today until the next orders were issued. Head priest, Baba said the pilgrims should refrain from traveling. Officials are working to curb the spread of the virus in areas where people are most at risk.