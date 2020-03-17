Renault launched Duster BS 6: Know the features and price

The new updated Renault Duster BS 6 has been launched in India.The popular SUV is priced at Rs.8.49 lakh.

The new Renault Duster BS 6 is equipped with H4K 1.5-litre petrol engine. It gives 106 PS and 142 Nm of torque and comes teamed-up with a 5-speed manual transmission. The BS 6 compliant Duster BS 6 will is available in RXE, RXS and RXZ trims.

In terms of safety, the car gets Anti-Lock Breaking System (ABS), Electronic Break Distribution (EBD) with break assist (BA). The car also gets a rapid deceleration warning, driver and passenger airbags, engine immobiliser, driver & passenger seatbelt reminder and reverse parking sensors.