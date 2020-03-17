Telugu superstar reveals that it is extremely tough to remake Mohanlal’s films

Telugu superstar Venkatesh Daggubati has revealed that it is extremely difficult to remake Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s films. He said this in an interview given to a Tamil TV channel.

The actor said that it is extremely difficult to recreate his performance. The actor also revealed that though he has been offered several films of Mohanlal to be remade in Telugu, he declined most of them because he feels Mohanlal’s performance is unique, special and magical.

In the interview Venkatesh claimed that he is lucky that he has acted in several remakes of Tamil and Malayalam films.He also said that he is blessed to act in remake films of stars like Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth, Suriya, Vikram, Madhavan, Mammootty, Prabhu, Bhagyaraj, Sarath Kumar etc.