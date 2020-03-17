Trump calls Covid-19 a ‘Chinese Virus’, fuels social stigma

US president continues to refer Covid-19 ‘a Chinese Virus’ despite WHO warnings that the phrase is fuelling a stigma directed against the East.

The usage of the phrase is observed as a deliberate attempt of US President known to maintain prejudice against the Eastern culture. Many officials, including the CDC chief, have criticized the phrase as both inaccurate and harmful in tying racist associations between the virus and those from China. Currently, the phrase is setting a backlash to Trump’s bid to the white house with social media users expressing disgust over the racist campaign trick.