UAE based airlines cancels all flights to and from India

A UAE based airline company has cancelled all flights to India. The Dubai based Flydubai has announced this decision. The decision was taken as per the directives of World Health Organisation, and the local health authorities.

Flydubai has announced that all flights to and from India will be temporarily suspended between March 17 and 31.

Flydubai has earlier cancelled flights to Italy, Slovakia, Poland, South Sudan, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, and Egypt .

Flydubai has also announced that several flights to Pakistan were also rerouted. Flights to and from Sialkot will be rerouted to Islamabad on from March 14 to 17 and flights to and from Faisalabad and Multan will be rerouted to Islamabad from March 15 to 17. Flights to and from Quetta on March 16 and 17 have been cancelled and passengers will be rebooked on the Karachi flights. However, flights to and from Karachi will continue to operate to schedule.