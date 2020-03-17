UAE makes important announcement regarding prayers at non-Muslim places of worship

An important announcement regarding prayers at non-Muslim places of worship was released in UAE.

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi has made the announcement.

The prayers at the non Muslim place of worship in the emirate of Abu Dhabi were suspended by the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi.

All prayers at churches and temples would be suspended from March 17 until further notice. This decision was taken to contain the spread of coronavirus and protect public health.